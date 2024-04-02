Murder investigation launched after man shot dead in West London

The Met ropolitan Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot dead in West London on Easter Monday.

Officers responded to a reported disturbance at a residential address in Comeragh Road, West Kensington, at 10.17pm on Monday.

A 21-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound by paramedics at the scene, but sadly died just before 11pm.

Police have notified his next of kin and have confirmed that a post-mortem will take place.

They have not made any arrests yet.

Forensic officers investigating at the scene in Comeragh Road, West Kensington, west London, Credit: PA Images

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, the investigation lead said: “I am saddened to confirm that another young man has lost his life to violence on the streets of our capital.

“This incident took place at a busy time of the evening when many people will have been going out, coming home or driving through Comeragh Road, Barton Road or Palliser Road.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area in the half an hour period from 22.13. Did you see a group of people or an altercation? Do you have dashcam footage?

“Detectives are still in the area and I urge anyone with information to approach those officers direct or contact us by phone or online.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information but has not yet spoken with police, should call 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.