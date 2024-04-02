Sadiq Khan on track for re-election as London Mayor, according to poll

Sadiq Khan is on course for a landslide re-election and unprecedented third term as Mayor, according to a new poll for ITV News, London.

The poll of 1,019 Londoners by Survation revealed the incumbent Labour mayor on 44% of the vote, with his Conservative rival, Susan Hall, on 26% - eighteen points behind.

The Conservative candidate for Mayor of London is Susan Hall. Credit: PA

The Liberal Democrats’ Rob Blackie, and Zoe Garbett, the Green Party candidate, are level on 7%, with Reform UK’s Howard Cox on 5%.

If those results are replicated in the Mayoral Election on 2nd May, Mr Khan will become the first mayor in history to be elected for a third time in office at City Hall.

The May election will be held using the first-past-the-post system for the first time, meaning voters will no longer be able to vote for a second preference candidate.

Mr Khan also leads Ms Hall across all age brackets – except for voters aged 65+, where the Conservative has a 30-point lead.

Despite strong polling numbers for the mayor, the race for City Hall is tighter than the race for Number 10 at the upcoming General Election – where Labour are on course to pick up 52% of the capital’s votes, compared to the Tories’ 21%.

Both leading mayoral candidates have small positive approval ratings – Ms Hall is on +5%, while Mr Khan is on +4%.

By comparison, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s personal approval rating stands at -19%, with Labour leader Keir Starmer’s at +10%.

And national issues appear to be at the forefront of voters’ minds going into the Mayoral election, with voters saying Cost of Living (63%), health (38%) and crime levels (38%) are their main priorities.

Local issues such as Ulez (15%) and reform of the Metropolitan Police (13%) were much further down the list of voters’ concerns.

The election for the Mayor of London is held on Thursday 2nd May, when elections to the London Assembly and some local council elections will also be held.

Results are expected to be confirmed the following weekend.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…