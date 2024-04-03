Official list of Mayor of London candidates for the 2024 elections

A total of 13 candidates will stand for the office of Mayor of London for the next four years.

Voting takes place on Thursday 2 May 2024, polling stations open from 7am to 10pm. Verification of ballot papers takes place on Friday 3 May 2024 from 9am and the counting begins on Saturday 4 May from 9am.

The order candidates will appear on the ballot paper is:

Femy AMIN, Animal Welfare Party – People, Animals, EnvironmentCount BINFACE, Count Binface for Mayor of LondonRob BLACKIE, Liberal DemocratNatalie CAMPBELL, Denise IndependentHoward COX, ReformUK – London Deserves BetterAmy GALLAGHER, Social Democratic PartyZoë GARBETT, Green PartyTarun GHULATI, IndependentSusan HALL, The Conservative Party CandidateSadiq KHAN, Labour PartyAndreas MICHLI, Christoffi IndependentBrian ROSE, London Real Party – Transform LondonNick SCANLON, Britain First – No To Immigration

Greater London Returning Officer, Mary Harpley, said: "The Mayor and the London Assembly hold important and powerful roles.

"The winning Mayoral candidate will be responsible for issues that affect every Londoner – from transport and policing to housing and the environment.

"2021 saw a record number of 20 Mayoral candidates. In 2024, there will be 13 candidates for the capital’s voters to choose from.

