Police name man shot dead in West Kensington on Easter Monday

Police have named a man shot dead in West Kensington on Easter Monday as 21-year-old Janayo Lucima who lived in the area.

Detectives say his family has been told and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police were called to a disturbance at a residential address in Comeragh Road on Monday night. Paramedics treated a 21-year-old man for a gunshot wound but he died at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, who is leading the investigation, said: "This horrific incident took place at a busy time of the evening when many people in the area would have been going out, coming home from work or an evening out, or may have been driving through Comeragh Road, Barton Road or Palliser Road.

"I am keen to hear from these people.

"Detectives remain in the area and I urge anyone with information to speak to officers directly or contact us online or via 101. If you can help please reach out to us.

"Were you in the area between 9.40pm and 10.30pm? Did you see a group of males on foot or on the bikes? Did you hear any shouting or witness any type of altercation or something that appeared suspicious? Do you have dashcam footage of anything that could assist our investigation?

"If you can help our investigation or have concerns please do approach officers as they patrol the area. Alternatively, please contact your neighbourhood policing team."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…