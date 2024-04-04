London Underground strikes called off by Aslef union

Strikes which threatened to paralyse London Underground have been called off after the drivers' union claimed victory in a long-running row over hours and safety.

Aslef officials confirmed two walkouts planned for Monday April 8th and Saturday April 4th have been shelved.

The drivers were fighting cost-saving proposals to make them work longer shifts. The union said the 'threat of imposition' had been lifted and a 'modernisation team' of around a dozen officials had been wound up.

Aslef said further concessions from Transport for London included more security officers on the Night Tube and a timetable for fitting new door locks on drivers' cabs.

It is understood a team of 15 Transport Security & Enforcement Officers will be doubled and the new locks will be installed by 2026.

Aslef district organiser Finn Brennan told ITV News the union was 'very happy' at the agreement.

He said: "We were very pleased that London Underground came around to our way of thinking and realised what we were saying made good sense."

"Their intitial proposal was ripping up all current drivers agreements under the banner of modernisation and efficiency. And although we're always prepared to negotiate, we could not accept changes being imposed."

"They've now accepted that that cannot happen and the team that was working on that project has been disbanded."

The dispute threatened to cast a shadow over mayor Sadiq Khan's election campaign. His 2016 manifesto included a promise to: 'Reduce the number of days lost to strike action'

Sadiq Khan said: "The only people unhappy now if these strikes are called are the Conservatives. Why? Because they like the fact that our city comes to a standstill, they like the fact that there's chaos and strife. They like to attack trade unions."

Mr Khan's Conservative rival, Susan Hall said: “When Sadiq Khan first stood to be Mayor, he promised zero strikes - but he's overseen more than one hundred over the past eight years.

"It's irresponsible to promise no strikes, and so long as Sadiq is at the beck and call of his party’s union paymasters, they'll will continue to cause needless disruption.

"I am listening to Londoners, which is why I would take a firm but fair approach to the unions, securing the best deal for commuters, taxpayers and workers.”

