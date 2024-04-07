Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of human remains in a park in Croydon.

A 44-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were arrested on Saturday and both remain in custody, the Metropolitan Police said.

The remains were found on Rowdown Fields in Croydon on Tuesday morning by a member of the public and a murder inquiry was launched.

Detectives believe that the remains found are those of one person.

The victim has not yet been formally identified.

A post-mortem examination will take place on Sunday, April 7.

Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe, from the Specialist Crime Command who is leading the investigation, said: “I understand the significant concern this discovery will have caused to local people, and I want to thank the community for their patience. I can confirm our work at the location is complete and we believe that the remains found are those of one person.

“Although we are unable to formally identify the victim at this time, my team are working around the clock in order to do so. Their enquiries have made significant progress and I will provide a further update as soon as possible.

“We remain in contact with partners and local community members. I am grateful to them for their support.”

