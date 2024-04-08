Man charged with murder after woman found dead in her car in Hackney

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in her car in east London.

The Metropolitan Police said Gogoa Tape, 27, was arrested on Saturday in connection with the death.

The victim, believed to be Kennedi Westcarr-Sabaroche, 25, was found inside her vehicle in Whiston Road in Hackney on Saturday, although they have not formally identified her.

Officers forced entry to the vehicle and attempted to resuscitate the woman before the arrival of ambulance staff, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family have been informed and a post-mortem examination will begin on Monday.

Tape, of Marsworth House, Whiston Road, was due to appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

