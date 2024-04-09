Murder investigation launched after woman found fatally stabbed in home

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found stabbed to death in her home in central London.

The friends of a woman called the Metropolitan Police on Sunday, April 7 to raise their concerns over her welfare.

At around 8.30am on Monday officers attended her address in Stanhope Place, Westminster.

They forced entry to the property and found the woman's body. She had suffered a number of stab injuries.

Police have not yet identified her next of kin.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Clifton, who is leading the investigation said: "I understand this news will be concerning, and that local women especially may be worried. Our enquiries are in the very early stages and we are keeping an open mind as to the motive, however I can assure people that my team are working 24/7 to establish what happened to the woman, and to identify and arrest whoever may be responsible for this attack.

"My officers now need support and information from the public. I want to ask local people to check doorbell cameras, and for drivers in the area to think about whether they've seen anything unusual that might have been captured on dash cam.

"Did you notice any unusual activity at the address? If you did then it is imperative that we hear from you."

If you have information that could help police please call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC ref CAD 6784/7 Apr. To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

