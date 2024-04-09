Two people have been charged with murder after the remains of a 38-year-old were found in a park in south London.

Gemma Saundercock, 48, and Steve Samson, 44, have been charged with the murder of Sarah Mayhew, whose remains were found in Rowdown Fields in Croydon on Tuesday April 2, the Metropolitan Police said.

The pair will appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, April 9, charged with murder and the prevention of the lawful and decent burial of a body.

Samson has also been charged with three counts of making indecent images of a child, which police said are unconnected with the murder investigation at this stage.

Ms Mayhew’s family have been informed of the charges.

Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain said: “I would like to thank the detectives and officers across the Met whose expertise continues to enable this speedy and thorough investigation.

“The local community has also offered much support during this time, as officers carried out this vital work, and we are very appreciative of their efforts.

“My sincere condolences are with Sarah’s family, and we will continue to support them as the investigation progresses.”

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation who has yet to speak with police is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1656/02Apr.

