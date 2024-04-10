Man held on suspicion of murder after stabbing near Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing near the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London.

The Metropolitan Police said the man was detained on Wednesday and remains in custody.

The force also named the victim as 46-year-old Okechukwu Iweha.

Our investigation is making good progress but I continue to urge anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious to please come forward and speak with us Detective Chief Inspector Neil John

Officers were called to Northumberland Park in Haringey just before 6am on Sunday after a man was found unresponsive.

On arrival they found Iweha had suffered a number of stab injuries, and despite attempts to resuscitate him he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Iweha’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers and a post-mortem examination will take place on Wednesday, the Met said.

There was a heavy police presence around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday as supporters attended the club’s Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Our investigation is making good progress but I continue to urge anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious to please come forward and speak with us.

“We are working hard to build a timeframe to establish what has happened.

“Were you woken up by a disturbance, or did you see anyone running from the area?

“I would ask that you check any private CCTV or dash cam footage to see whether you captured anything that might assist us.”

Anyone with helpful information or material has been asked to contact the Met Police by calling 101.

