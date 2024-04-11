London Lions win historic EuroCup after second-leg turnaround in final

London Lions won the EuroCup final for the first time in their history after a dramatic second-leg clash against Besiktas at London’s Copper Box Arena.

The Lions’ 81-70 success saw them home 149-145 on aggregate after they narrowly lost the first leg in Turkey.

London Lions' Ivana Katanic with the trophy after victory in the EuroCup Women's Final second leg match. Credit: PA

Holly Winterburn’s three-pointer with 15 seconds of the final quarter left put the Lions ahead overall.

And the celebrations could begin when Megan Gustafson scored the final points as time ran out for Lions’ Turkish opponents.

Karlie Samuelson led the Lions’ individual scoring with 19 points, while Gustafson finished on 18.

