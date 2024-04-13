A man has died after a stabbing attack in south London.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 6.02pm on Friday, April 12, following reports of a man suffering a stab injury in Fellmongers Yard, Croydon.

The victim, believed to be aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said.

London’s Air Ambulance all attended the scene Credit: Credit: X

One man has been arrested and remains in custody.

Met officers, LAS and London’s Air Ambulance all attended the scene.

A crime scene is in place and police officers are carrying out urgent inquiries in the area.

Police have asked anyone with information that could assist the investigation to call 101 or contact @MetCC on X, formerly known as Twitter, and quote CAD6022/12Apr.

