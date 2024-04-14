The victim of a fatal stabbing in Croydon has been named by police as Rijkaard Salu Siafa.

Officers were called at around 6pm on Friday to reports of a man who had been stabbed in Fellmongers Yard.

Members of the public attempted to provide first aid, before police, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance arrived, the Metropolitan Police said.

The 22-year-old from Croydon died at the scene and a murder investigation is now underway.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 6.02pm on Friday Credit: Credit: X / @SimonBates1991

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee, who is leading the investigation, said: "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Rijkaard’s family and friends who are coming to terms with his death following this shocking incident.

"This loss has ripped an irreparable hole in their family and I would ask their privacy is respected at this difficult time. "I would also like to thank those members of the public who rushed help Rijkaard in the immediate aftermath."

The Met says there will be an increased police presence in the area and have asked anyone with information to call 101 or contact @MetCC on X, formerly known as Twitter, and quote CAD6022/12Apr.

