Three men in early 20s killed and two injured in car crash in north London

Three people in their early twenties have died and another is in a critical condition after a car crash near the Staples Corner retail park in west London.

Five men were in the same car when it was involved in an accident just before 11.30pm on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Investigators said no other cars were involved in the crash.

Police, fire and land and air ambulance crews were called to the scene, where the three men were pronounced dead and two others taken to hospital.

The fifth man’s injuries are not life threatening.

Inspector William McDonald, who is based in Barnet, said: “Emergency services responded last night to what seems to have been a terrible accident.

“An urgent police investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances, led by detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

“Officers are in the process of informing the families of the five young people. The families will be supported by specialist officers. I send them my sincere condolences.”

Witnesses can call police on 101 giving the reference 7502/14april.

