Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling attend The Fall Guy premiere in London

Tap above to watch Sally Williams full interview with Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling

Adapted from the 1980s TV series, 'The Fall Guy' follows stuntman Colt Seavers, played by Ryan Gosling, journey on finding the main actor for the production he's working on after he went missing.

Hollywood stars attended the premiere of the new film at The British Film Institute in Southbank, London on Monday, 22nd April.

Speaking about stuntmen to ITV News London's Sally Williams on the yellow carpet, Emily Blunt, who plays Colt Seavers love interest Jody Moreno, said she holds a 'massive' place in her heart for the stuntmen.

"They're the real heroes," said her co-star Ryan Gosling, "they do all the heroic stuff on camera, take all the hits for us. They do some of the most incredible stuff."

When asked about doing her own stunts, London-born Emily Blunt said she dislikes ones involving heights.

She said, "I feel the arrival in Mary Poppins was very frightening, I was up in the clouds and I was very scared."

"I feel like my motto is 'fight no height,'" she continued.

"Her fight scene in this film [The Fall Guy] is pretty cool," interrupted her co-star.

