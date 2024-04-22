Two people die in Walthamstow house fire

An investigation is under way after two people died in a house fire in north-east London.

The fire broke out in a two-storey end-of-terrace house on Forest Road, Walthamstow, at around 10:25pm on 21 April.

When firefighters arrived two people were discovered inside the property. They were pronounced dead by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

The fire was brought under control early the next morning but the property was destroyed by the flames.

London Fire Brigade said it received received nine calls about the fire. Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from Walthamstow, Woodford, Leyton and Tottenham fire stations attended the scene.

Fire damage to the upstairs windows Credit: BPM Media

As well as the house being destroyed half of the roof was also damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the LFB and Metropolitan Police.

A spokesperson for the LFB said: "Two people have sadly died following a house fire on Forest Road in Walthamstow last night (April 21).

"A two-storey end-of-terraced house was destroyed by fire. Half of the roof was also damaged by fire. Two people who were discovered inside the property by firefighters were sadly pronounced dead at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews."

