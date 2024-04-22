Workers who refuel aircraft at Heathrow Airport to go on strike

Workers who refuel aircraft at Heathrow Airport are to strike in a dispute over terms and conditions.

Members of Unite employed by AFS will walk out for 72 hours from May 4.

The union said AFS, a joint venture between oil and gas companies, was planning to cut pension and sickness benefits.

Heathrow Airport is working on contingencies with AFS to manage any potential disruption, saying it has “robust” measures planned, adding that passengers can book flights from Heathrow with confidence.

