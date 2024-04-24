London Underground customer service managers plan fresh strike

Customer service managers on London Underground are to stage a fresh strike in a dispute over terms and conditions. Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) will walk out on Friday and then ban overtime until May 5. The union said the action is likely to cause Tube stations to close at the last minute, including into Saturday morning. The workers held a previous strike earlier this month. TSSA general secretary Maryam Eslamdoust said: “It’s clear that our customer service managers’ strike on April 10 made a real impact, many stations shut at short notice, and we had overwhelming support from the public. “Because of London Underground’s refusal to get back round the negotiating table, we have been forced to take further strike action this week. “London Underground must now come clean with the public. Their refusal to negotiate seriously and fairly with our union will lead to stations closing at the last minute and other stations being understaffed. “We have made it clear that our union will not accept the continued threats to our members’ roles, locations, terms and conditions to stand unchallenged. “We will continue to take sustained action until London Underground is prepared to negotiate with us in good faith.” A Transport for London spokesperson said: “We are disappointed that TSSA is continuing with this strike action following a consultation process. “While we don’t expect this action will cause significant disruption, we urge TSSA to continue to work with us to help find a resolution. “There are no planned job losses as part of these vital changes which will improve the service we provide to customers at our stations.”

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…