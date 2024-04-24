Man arrested over suspected kidnap of girl, aged 9, outside Harrods

A man has been arrested on suspicion of child kidnap after a 9-year-old went missing outside Harrods in West London.

The young girl became separated from her family on Brompton Road shortly before 3pm on Monday afternoon.

A CCTV image of her in the company of a man was circulated, with an arrest made three hours later. The girl was returned to her family and the man remains in police custody.

In statement police said: "Police were called at 14:44hrs on Monday, 22 April to reports of a missing child at Brompton Road, SW1.

Officers attended. At the scene a 9-year-old girl had become separated from her family.

Fast time enquiries were conducted and an image of the child in the company of a man, taken from CCTV, was circulated to officers.

The suspect was stopped by officers at 17:40hrs at Old Court Place, W8. He was still in the company of the child.

A 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of child kidnap. He was taken to a west London police station where he remains.

The child and her family are being supported by specialist officers.

At this time detectives believe this to be an isolated incident with no other persons involved."

