Man charged with kidnapping, drugging and sexually assaulting nine-year-old girl

A 56-year-old man has been charged with kidnapping, drugging and sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl. Robert Prussak, of no fixed address, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday after the girl was reported missing in Brompton Road in Knightsbridge, central London, on Monday. She became separated from her family and was found three hours later. Prussak is charged with kidnap, two counts of sexual assault on a female under the age of 13, administering a substance with the intention of stupefying or overpowering to enable sexual activity, and committing an offence with the intent to commit a sexual offence. He was remanded in custody to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on May 22.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...