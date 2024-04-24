Runaway horses collide with London rush hour traffic

Play Brightcove video

ITV News crews filmed two horses - who appeared to be on the loose - on Wednesday

Two horses have been spotted galloping without riders through central London.

ITV News crews filmed two horses, who appeared to be on the loose, charging through Aldwych on Wednesday morning.

The London Ambulance Service confirmed that it responded to reports of a person being thrown from a horse at 8.25am on Buckingham Palace Road.

Pictures and videos of the horses were shared on social media, one of which showed a black 4×4 with blue lights following the animals.

A black horse collides with a London Taxi after bolting down the A4 near Aldwych Credit: PA

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “We are aware of a number of horses on the loose in central London.

“We are working with colleagues in the Army to locate them.”

One commuter shared a video to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, showing a black horse and a white horse, the latter spattered with what appeared to be blood, with both being pursued by a black car.

Tracy, 20, from London, said: “It was the street from Tower Bridge towards Limehouse Tunnel… just running past cars and an unmarked Range Rover following them.”

City of London Police said two escaped horses have been contained after they were seen running around central London.

The force said officers were waiting for an Army horse box to collect the animals and take them to a vet.

Horses on the loose in central London Credit: PA

In a statement, police said: “At around 8.40am, we were called about horses that had become loose and were travelling through the City.

“Our officers have contained two horses on the Highway near Limehouse.

“We’re waiting for an Army horse box to collect the horses and transport them to veterinary care.”

