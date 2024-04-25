London mayoral election 2024: Manifestos of the four main candidates
Voting for the London mayoral election takes place on Thursday 2 May. Until then each of the 13 candidates will be campaigning for every possible vote.
Here are the manifestos of the four main political parties.
Labour - Sadiq Khan
Free school meals and TfL fares frozen
Supporting Londoners through the cost-of-living crisis
Fixing the housing crisis
40,000 new council homes, rent control homes and an end to rough sleeping by 2030
Tough on crime and the causes of crime
1,300 police officers and PCSOs and more investment in youth clubs
A greener future
Tackling air pollution and the climate crisis
Standing up for London
Defending our diversity and uniting our communities
Below: Political Correspondent Simon Harris reports on Sadiq Khan's pledge to extend free school meals
Conservatives - Susan Hall
Make London’s streets safer
Recruit extra police for our streets
Stop the closing of London’s police stations
Bring back borough-led policing
Cut the cost of travelling around London
Scrap ULEZ expansion on day one
Support local councils to remove unwanted Low-traffic-neighbourhoods
No driving charge for every mile you drive
Build more affordable family homes
Prioritise building more affordable family homes
Stop the building of unwanted tower blocks in our suburbs
Prioritise building on brownfield sites, not London’s remaining greenbelt
Below: Political Correspondent Simon Harris reports on Susan Hall's pledge to scrap ULEZ expansion and tackle crime.
Liberal Democrats - Rob Blackie
Get the Met focused on convicting violent offenders and rapists, instead of wasting time on stopping and searching young people for cannabis.
More police on the streets and for police stations to remain open.
Tackle issues facing local business owners and charities across the city to discuss problems with the cost of living crisis.
Fighting for more support for doctors and nurses.
Below: Political Correspondent Simon Harris reports on Rob Blackie's manifesto
Green Party - Zoe Garbett
Everyone has a right to a safe home that’s affordable to rent and heat. London is beyond a housing crisis. And not enough has been done to fix it.
Form a Rent Commission to get a better deal for renters and bring down rents.
Focus on buying up a supply of homes for social rent, housing more Londoners securely and quickly whilst taking more action on damp and mould.
Cutting daily living costs
Transport affordable for all, working towards one city-wide, low fare for public transport.
Free school meals for secondary school students.
Support for workers and small businesses.
A safer city and police reform.
Below: Political Correspondent Simon Harris reports on how the environment features heavily in the Green Party's manifesto.
