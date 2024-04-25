London mayoral election 2024: Manifestos of the four main candidates

Credit: Clockwise from top left - Sadiq Khan (Lab), Susan Hall (Con), Zoe Garbett (Green) and Rob Blackie (LibDem)

Voting for the London mayoral election takes place on Thursday 2 May. Until then each of the 13 candidates will be campaigning for every possible vote.

Here are the manifestos of the four main political parties.

Labour - Sadiq Khan

Free school meals and TfL fares frozen

Supporting Londoners through the cost-of-living crisis

Fixing the housing crisis

40,000 new council homes, rent control homes and an end to rough sleeping by 2030

Tough on crime and the causes of crime

1,300 police officers and PCSOs and more investment in youth clubs

A greener future

Tackling air pollution and the climate crisis

Standing up for London

Defending our diversity and uniting our communities

Below: Political Correspondent Simon Harris reports on Sadiq Khan's pledge to extend free school meals

Conservatives - Susan Hall

Make London’s streets safer

Recruit extra police for our streets

Stop the closing of London’s police stations

Bring back borough-led policing

Cut the cost of travelling around London

Scrap ULEZ expansion on day one

Support local councils to remove unwanted Low-traffic-neighbourhoods

No driving charge for every mile you drive

Build more affordable family homes

Prioritise building more affordable family homes

Stop the building of unwanted tower blocks in our suburbs

Prioritise building on brownfield sites, not London’s remaining greenbelt

Below: Political Correspondent Simon Harris reports on Susan Hall's pledge to scrap ULEZ expansion and tackle crime.

Liberal Democrats - Rob Blackie

Get the Met focused on convicting violent offenders and rapists, instead of wasting time on stopping and searching young people for cannabis.

More police on the streets and for police stations to remain open.

Tackle issues facing local business owners and charities across the city to discuss problems with the cost of living crisis.

Fighting for more support for doctors and nurses.

Below: Political Correspondent Simon Harris reports on Rob Blackie's manifesto

Green Party - Zoe Garbett

Everyone has a right to a safe home that’s affordable to rent and heat. London is beyond a housing crisis. And not enough has been done to fix it.

Form a Rent Commission to get a better deal for renters and bring down rents.

Focus on buying up a supply of homes for social rent, housing more Londoners securely and quickly whilst taking more action on damp and mould.

Cutting daily living costs

Transport affordable for all, working towards one city-wide, low fare for public transport.

Free school meals for secondary school students.

Support for workers and small businesses.

A safer city and police reform.

Below: Political Correspondent Simon Harris reports on how the environment features heavily in the Green Party's manifesto.

