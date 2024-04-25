London mayoral election 2024: Who is Animal Welfare candidate Femy Amin?

A total of 13 candidates will stand for the office of Mayor of London for the next four years. Femy Amin is the candidate for the Animal Welfare Party.

Femy has set out her seven key policies for the capital. If elected she would:

Fight for a liveable planet – prioritising the climate and biodiversity crises in all decision-making

Save NHS funds, improve human and planet health by promoting & supporting plant-based lifestyles

Incentivise public and active transport, improving reliability, safety and affordability

Enhance protection for the millions of animals in the capital, establishing an Animal Welfare Committee within the London Assembly

Lead on creating homes for all that are affordable & sustainable

Make London a global leader in opposing speciesism – where wildlife is valued and managed non-lethally, developments in animal-free testing are championed and the sale of foie gras & fur is rejected

Dedicate urgently needed space for nature and ensuring pesticide & herbicide use becomes a thing of the past

