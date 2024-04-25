London mayoral election 2024: Who is Britain First candidate Nick Scanlon?

NICK SCANLON
Nick Scanlon Credit: Nick Scanlon

A total of 13 candidates will stand for the office of Mayor of London for the next four years. Nick Scanlon is the candidate for Britain First.

Nick has set out his key policies for the capital. If elected he would:

  • Abolish ULEZ and Congestion Charge

  • Eradicate knife crime

  • Put local people first

  • Housing for local families

  • Protect our monuments

  • Deport illegal immigrants

  • House homeless veterans

  • Close down migrant hotels

  • Reject corrupt politicians

  • Stop mass immigration

  • De-politicise the Met

