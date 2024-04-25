London mayoral election 2024: Who is Britain First candidate Nick Scanlon?
A total of 13 candidates will stand for the office of Mayor of London for the next four years. Nick Scanlon is the candidate for Britain First.
Nick has set out his key policies for the capital. If elected he would:
Abolish ULEZ and Congestion Charge
Eradicate knife crime
Put local people first
Housing for local families
Protect our monuments
Deport illegal immigrants
House homeless veterans
Close down migrant hotels
Reject corrupt politicians
Stop mass immigration
De-politicise the Met
