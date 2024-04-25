London mayoral election 2024: Who is Britain First candidate Nick Scanlon?

A total of 13 candidates will stand for the office of Mayor of London for the next four years. Nick Scanlon is the candidate for Britain First.

Nick has set out his key policies for the capital. If elected he would:

Abolish ULEZ and Congestion Charge

Eradicate knife crime

Put local people first

Housing for local families

Protect our monuments

Deport illegal immigrants

House homeless veterans

Close down migrant hotels

Reject corrupt politicians

Stop mass immigration

De-politicise the Met

