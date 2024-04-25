London mayoral election 2024: Who is Count Binface?
A total of 13 candidates will stand for the office of Mayor of London for the next four years.
Count Binface of Count Binface for Mayor of London has set out his key policies for the capital. If elected he would get:
Thames Water bosses to be made to take a dip in the Thames, to see how they like it.
Claudia Winkleman's fringe to be Grade 1 listed
No shop to be allowed to sell a croissant for more than £1.10 (blame Liz and Rishi for the extra 10p)
London's 'Night Czar' to be replaced by a new Night Mayor, with headquarters on Elm Street
I pledge to build at least one affordable house
London Bridge to be renamed after Phoebe Waller.
NHS waiting times to be improved by making GP surgeries' hold music less appalling
To solve delays caused by 20mph zones, all meetings to start ten minutes later
An amnesty on Covid fines imposed on Londoners, with all costs to be paid instead by Boris Johnson
The Millennium Dome to be demolished and replaced by a nature reserve, giving humans and animals somewhere to enjoy a bit of fresh air. It will be called the 02
Stop the bots
Speakerphones to be banned on public transport, with offenders forced to watch a box set of The One Show
Give back the Parthenon Marbles
All government ministers' pay, including the mayor's, to be tied to that of nurses for the next 100 years
Croydon's five-metre-long cycle lane on Seldon Road to get World Heritage Status
Free Parking between Vine Street and the Strand (for electric vehicles, except Teslas)
Shops that play Christmas music before December to be closed down and turned into public libraries
All Londoners who cannot afford a ULEZ-compliant vehicle to get a new electric car, paid for by a windfall tax on oil companies
Royal palaces (except Buck House, because I'm nice like that) and all homes of Russian oligarchs to be gifted to the nation to help eradicate homelessness
The hand dryer in the gents' toilet at the Crown & Treaty, Uxbridge to be moved to a more sensible position
The Trocadero to be turned back into a truly top-notch video arcade
Loud snacks to be banned from theatres
Unnecessary Voter ID legislation to be scrapped
Ceefax to be reintroduced for all homes within the M25
Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…