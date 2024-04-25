London mayoral election 2024: Who is independent candidate Andreas Michli?

A total of 13 candidates will stand for the office of Mayor of London for the next four years. Andreas Michli is an independent candidate.

Andreas has set out his key policies for the capital. If elected he would:

Make London Strong

Deploy Operation BRENNAN to end knife crime

Enact Radical reforms to fix our broken police force

Empower Londoners to take control of their health

Abolish ULEZ and get a handle on TfL’s finances

Build strong, build plenty, build beautiful

Reduce City Hall’s share of council tax

Combat air pollution without penalising the public

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…