London mayoral election 2024: Who is independent candidate Andreas Michli?
A total of 13 candidates will stand for the office of Mayor of London for the next four years. Andreas Michli is an independent candidate.
Andreas has set out his key policies for the capital. If elected he would:
Make London Strong
Deploy Operation BRENNAN to end knife crime
Enact Radical reforms to fix our broken police force
Empower Londoners to take control of their health
Abolish ULEZ and get a handle on TfL’s finances
Build strong, build plenty, build beautiful
Reduce City Hall’s share of council tax
Combat air pollution without penalising the public
