London mayoral election 2024: Who is independent candidate Natalie Campbell?

A total of 13 candidates will stand for the office of Mayor of London for the next four years. Natalie Campbell is an independent candidate.

Natalie has set out her key policies for the capital. If elected she would:

Be honest about the trade-offs and say where every penny of the budget is being spent, working with Londoners, not against them

40,000 affordable homes being built, not just to buy but also to rent

Make sure everyone has a good home with a focus on ending youth homelessness in London in her first four years

Know the name of your local Police Officers who will be put back on high streets in 320 new neighbourhood centres with community support services co-located on site

Using empty shops to make every street feel safe

Back freelancers and entrepreneurs and ensure that every young person has a high-quality job that meets their ambition

London will be a world leader in environmental stewardship and have a transport system that is affordable and equitable (north, south, east and west)

