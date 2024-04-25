London mayoral election 2024: Who is independent candidate Tarun Ghulati?

A total of 13 candidates will stand for the office of Mayor of London for the next four years. Tarun Ghulati is an independent candidate.

Tarun has set out his key policies for the capital. If elected he would:

Ensure London retains its place as the leading Global City and that all Londoners feel safe, secure and empowered with opportunities for growth

Improve wellbeing and living standards

Unwavering support for entrepreneurship

Rekindle the spirit, pride, and vibrancy of every Londoner

Do away with barriers for growth and ensure the safety of all its citizens

Encourage the free flow of ideas and policies without party ideology and bias

Ensure London becomes the first choice for investment to ensure safety and prosperity for all

