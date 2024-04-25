London mayoral election 2024: Who is London Real Party candidate Brian Rose?

A total of 13 candidates will stand for the office of Mayor of London for the next four years. Brian Rose is the London Real Party candidate.

Brian has set out his key policies for the capital. If elected he would:

Ensuring that our freedom of speech is protected by railing against draconian government policies and the insidious impact of Silicon Valley giants who want to control what we can say

Positioning our nation’s capital as a world leader for blockchain technology to promote transparency, deliver equal access to financial services for all and generate much needed additional revenues which can be invested in our underfunded public services

Delivering in a transport system that is fit for purpose by privatising TfL, abolishing the widely criticised ULEZ taxation strategy and placing the burden to co-fund new infrastructural investments on the new era of economic prosperity that making London a crypto-first city will provide

Actively campaign for violent crime reduction strategies by building a best-in-class police force who work with the support of the Mayor and community programmes to help address the crime epidemic we currently face

Work with stakeholders and communities to listen to the challenges and continue to develop new, innovative solutions

Promote the London Real Party as an effective alternative to the narrow world view of the main political parties

