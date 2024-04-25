London mayoral election 2024: Who is Reform UK candidate Howard Cox?
A total of 13 candidates will stand for the office of Mayor of London for the next four years. Howard Cox is the Reform UK candidate.
Howard has set out his key policies for the capital. If elected he would:
Triple visible policing levels to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour and make London's streets and public transport safer
Install police public access points in busy consumer locations throughout London
Replace cash-grabbing driver policies with new clean fuel technology incentives
Remove LTNs, 20 MPH zones, needless road restrictions, pinch points, floating bus stops, and excessively wide cycle lanes
Create a road user tzar that will heal the current Mayor's deliberately created division in attitude between cyclists and drivers
Scrap ULEZ throughout London
Refund all ULEZ expansion fees and fines received since 29th August 2023
Triple affordable housing bills particularly on GLA and TFL owned land
Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…