London mayoral election 2024: Who is Reform UK candidate Howard Cox?

A total of 13 candidates will stand for the office of Mayor of London for the next four years. Howard Cox is the Reform UK candidate.

Howard has set out his key policies for the capital. If elected he would:

Triple visible policing levels to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour and make London's streets and public transport safer

Install police public access points in busy consumer locations throughout London

Replace cash-grabbing driver policies with new clean fuel technology incentives

Remove LTNs, 20 MPH zones, needless road restrictions, pinch points, floating bus stops, and excessively wide cycle lanes

Create a road user tzar that will heal the current Mayor's deliberately created division in attitude between cyclists and drivers

Scrap ULEZ throughout London

Refund all ULEZ expansion fees and fines received since 29th August 2023

Triple affordable housing bills particularly on GLA and TFL owned land

