A total of 13 candidates will stand for the office of Mayor of London for the next four years. Amy Gallagher is the Social Democratic Party candidate.

Amy has set out her key policies for the capital. If elected she would:

'Stand Up To Woke' - she will fight the woke dogma that is destroying London’s industries, culture, and atmosphere

The SDP stands with the Equality Act 2010 and Martin Luther King Jr. that people should be judged on the content of their character, not the colour of their skin

No more racialised divisive politics which drive people apart

We will not use the mayoralty as a platform for international “causes”

End Gang Violence in London

End two-tier policing of political views and make the Met impartial again

Make transport reliable, safe and convenient

End ULEZ

Reduce Low Traffic Neighborhoods

Build more houses by increasing the mayoral precept by 25% for houses over £2m in value – raising £750m annually

Protect women’s spaces with more visible policing and more police back on the beat

Encourage a vibrant night-time economy which in turn will make our streets more occupied and safer for women alone at night

Support startups for innovative projects using new technology

