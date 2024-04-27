In Pictures: Tweed Run brings 'old-fashioned style' to London’s streets

Saturday’s Tweed Run saw cyclists take to the streets of London, with no Lycra in sight, as riders travelled back in time with period costumes.

The event, organised by the Bourne & Hollingsworth company, has become a fixture of the calendar since 2009 but has a throwback feel with costumes and bicycles that might look better in a museum.

Riders during the annual Tweed Run Credit: Jeff Moore/PA

Riders gather before the start of run Credit: Jeff Moore/PA

The annual event has become a feature of the capital’s calendar Credit: Jeff Moore/PA

A bicycle made for two Credit: Jeff Moore/PA

A rider takes a break Credit: Jeff Moore/PA

Some riders took a lofty view with customised penny farthing bicycles, while one vehicle seemed to have been inspired by Harley-Davidson.

Pipe smokers and loves of period headgear also joined in the procession past London’s sights, which was due to end with tea and snacks.

A four-legged participant joins the throng Credit: Jeff Moore/PA

One of several penny farthings Credit: Jeff Moore/PA

One bike would have passed for a Harley-Davidson Credit: Jeff Moore/PA

Riders gather before the start Credit: Jeff Moore/PA

Final preparations for the run Credit: Jeff Moore/PA

