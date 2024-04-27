In Pictures: Tweed Run brings 'old-fashioned style' to London’s streets
Saturday’s Tweed Run saw cyclists take to the streets of London, with no Lycra in sight, as riders travelled back in time with period costumes.
The event, organised by the Bourne & Hollingsworth company, has become a fixture of the calendar since 2009 but has a throwback feel with costumes and bicycles that might look better in a museum.
Some riders took a lofty view with customised penny farthing bicycles, while one vehicle seemed to have been inspired by Harley-Davidson.
Pipe smokers and loves of period headgear also joined in the procession past London’s sights, which was due to end with tea and snacks.
