A man in his 50s has died after a car crashed with a lorry in Crayford in south east London on Saturday night. Police say they were called to the scene at 10.36pm on Thames Road but despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man died at the scene.

Police say the man's family have been informed and that nobody else was taken to hospital. They say there have been no arrests. The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene.

The Metropolitan police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed or who has dashcam footage of the incident to contact them on 020 8285 1574.