England rugby star Billy Vunipola has "unreservedly" apologised following an incident in Majorca on Sunday in which he was arrested.

The 31-year-old Saracens player said there was “no violence” during the incident in the early hours of Sunday and he is scheduled to fly back to the UK on Monday.

In a statement issued through Saracens, Vunipola said he was charged with resisting the law and fined €240 (£205) following an “express trial”.

He described the incident as an “unfortunate misunderstanding” that “got out of hand”.

He added: “Contrary to media reports, there was no violence, no fight and I did not threaten anybody at any stage, with bottles or chairs or anything else."

Local reports said Vunipola was tasered twice by police after arriving at a bar in the island’s capital Palma in the early hours of Sunday.

Saracens tweeted to say it was aware of an incident involving the player and would be dealing with the matter internally.

Vunipola is expected to leave Saracens at the end of this season and has previously been linked with a move to France – although nothing has been confirmed.

He has won 75 England caps, making his Test debut against Argentina in 2013. He is not currently part of the England squad.

Saracens are currently second in the Gallagher Premiership and chasing a sixth league title in the last 10 seasons – with just two rounds of regular season games left before the play-offs.

