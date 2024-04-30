'Several stabbed' at London Tube station after man 'seen with machete'

A critical incident has been declared in Hainault, north east London, amid reports of several being being stabbed at a station, the area’s MP Wes Streeting has said.

He wrote on Twitter: “A critical incident has been declared in Hainault. There are station and road closures in place. The police, ambulance service and fire brigade are responding.

“One male detained.”

The Metropolitan Police said on social media: “Police are at an incident in the Hainault area.

“Please follow the instructions of police officers on the ground.

“A man has been arrested.”

More to follow...