A sword-wielding man who has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 14-year-old boy can be seen being cornered and tasered by police officers in dramatic doorbell footage. The video shows how officers shout at the suspect, saying “Don’t move, don’t ******* move”, after he is brought to the ground by three separate Taser shots. Wearing a yellow hooded top, the suspect can be seen climbing over a fence on to a residential driveway to the backdrop of police sirens in Hainault, east London. Clutching the sword in his right hand, he makes his way across the driveway as officers step out of a nearby marked car. One officer can be heard shouting “Stay where you are” as his colleagues appear to split up and corner the suspect.

The suspect can be seen holding his left arm up in defence as one Taser is discharged. The same officer discharges their Taser again, as an officer can then be seen discharging her Taser at the suspect. Footage then shows seven officers swarm around the suspect, with three brandishing truncheons and the two officers with Tasers still pointing them at him. A male officer then shouts “Don’t move, don’t ******* move” as they attempt to retrieve the weapon from the suspect.

The words “Suspect contained” are then heard as an officer pulls the sword away from the man. Armed officers then race to assist those already apprehending him, before one man shouts “Suspect secure, suspect secure”.

The suspect is then told “You are under arrest for murder” just over a minute after officers attempted to apprehend him.

Giving a statement in Hainault, Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe said: “The 36-year-old man arrested at the scene is currently in hospital having suffered injuries when his van collided with a building.

“He has been arrested on suspicion of murder. At this time, given his injuries, we have been unable to interview him.

“Our thoughts of course remain with the family and friends of the 14-year-old boy who very sadly died here this morning.

“We’re also thinking of the two members of the public who were injured, as well as brave officers who were stabbed.”

