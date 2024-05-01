The 14-year-old boy killed in the Hainault stabbings has been named by the Metropolitan Police as Daniel Anjorin. In a statement, the force gave further details of how the sword attack unfolded saying: “We know that a 33-year-old man was struck when the suspect crashed his van into the property in Laing Close. He was then attacked by the suspect and suffered a wound to his neck.” “A 35-year-old man suffered lacerations to his arm when he was attacked inside a nearby property. “The suspect then went on to attack Daniel Anjorin who, as we know, tragically died from his injuries. “Officers arrived at the scene within 12 minutes of the first call. They used their Pava incapacitant spray and Taser, however these had limited impact. “Two officers were subsequently attacked by the suspect, causing serious injuries. They will require long-term rehabilitation to help them recover. “The suspect fled again before being surrounded by other officers in Thurlow Gardens. They used Taser to overpower him.”

Daniel was a pupil at Bancroft’s, the same independent school in east London attended by Grace O’Malley-Kumar, a medical student who was murdered in a knife attack in Nottingham last summer.

Flag at half mast at Bancroft's (l), forensic team at the scene in east London (r) Credit: ITV News/PA

