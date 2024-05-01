A man has been charged with the murder of a 14-year-old boy after a sword attack in Hainault, west London.

Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo, 36, has been charged with the murder of Daniel Anjorin who died as he walked to school on Tuesday.

The dual Spanish-Brazilian national has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary, and possession of a bladed article, the Metropolitan Police said.

A further four people – including two police officers – were seriously injured in the attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Larry Smith, who is leading the investigation, said earlier: “This is an incredibly tragic incident that has resulted in a young boy losing his life and his family devastated. On behalf of the family, I would ask that their privacy is respected.

“This is a complex investigation due to the number of crime scenes, forensic evidence, hours of CCTV footage and witnesses we need to speak to. I know that many people will want answers and we are working to provide them as soon as we can. I would also echo previous calls for patience as my officers carry out a painstaking investigation to deliver justice for Daniel, his family, those injured and the wider community.

“We are starting to build a picture of what happened on Tuesday and I want to thank everyone who has come forward to share dashcam, doorbell and mobile phone footage with us.

“Likewise, thank you to witnesses, who were no doubt terrified by what they saw, and who have made vital contributions to our investigation. Anyone who has not yet spoken to police and has any information should contact us as soon as possible.”

Monzo from Newham E16, will appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

