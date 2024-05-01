A man has been jailed for 30 years after stabbing two colleagues with a pickaxe at his hospital.

Matteo Bottarelli, 44, was sentenced at Wood Green Court and will serve most of his sentence in custody.

In June 2023 police were called to Central Middlesex Hospital to reports that two people had been stabbed.

Officers found two men, aged in their 40s, both suffering from significant injuries.

Although substantial, their injuries were not life threatening. Moments before the attack Bottarelli had approached one of his colleagues at the hospital saying “today is your lucky day.”

He then attempted to attack a male member of staff, before attacking two more male staff members with a pickaxe and a scalpel.

An urgent search was carried out and armed officers found Bottarelli at his home. He was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment to self-inflicted injuries.

Trevor MacGuire, 61, from Waterlooville was one of three victims attacked by Matteo Bottarelli, he has a lifelong brain injury as a result of head injuries caused by the attack.

He said: “I feel incredible sadness, it was all unnecessary, the actions of Matteo Bottarelli has caused so much pain and complexity for everyone involved. There is only one life sentence here which is mine and I have to live these injuries".

Detective Constable Jacob Eyres, from the Met’s North West Command, said: “We have worked hard to build a case against Bottarelli who posed a clear threat to his work colleagues and to public safety.

“Throughout our enquiries we gathered a substantial amount of evidence including detailed accounts from witnesses and victims whose contribution to the investigation was crucial.

“This was an unprovoked attack on people working to help others and it is right that Bottarelli will now face the consequences of his actions.

“I hope that his conviction brings the victims a measure a comfort in knowing that justice has been served. My thoughts are with them.”

