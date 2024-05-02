Grenfell survivors go to Ground Zero to learn from America's darkest day

Play Brightcove video

Survivors and bereaved families of the Grenfell disaster have travelled to Ground Zero to see for themselves how New York remembers the September 11th terror attacks.

No permanent memorial has yet been agreed in West London where Grenfell Tower still stands. In America, a tribute of remembrance honors the many people who died.

The twin reflecting pools, each nearly an acre in size, are surrounded by the names of those who lost their lives on America's darkest day.

ITV News London travelled to New York to hear why the memorial is so important and what London may learn for planning its own Grenfell memorial.

Marcio Gomes's son, Logan, was stillborn following the Grenfell fire and would like the tower to be transformed into a high rise memorial garden.

"I think the height is important," Marcio said.

"The height is important because that's where you need to be able to see. So to take that away - that's kind of ripping my heart out," he explained.

Marcio and Nick read the names of people inscribed on the 9/11 memorial Credit: ITV News

Fellow Grenfell survivor Nick Burton joined Marcio in New York and said he was inspired by what he had seen.

He said: "I didn't know there was so much of a struggle they went through - so many designs they had to go through.

"All the planning about the materials and where it was going to be - it took them a long, long time to to get it right. And they they got it right."

Anthoula Katsimatides lost her brother, John, on 9/11. He worked on the top floor at the World Trade Centre and could not escape after the plane hit.

"All he did was work," Anthoula told ITV News London.

"I think about John every day - I think about him every day.

"I think the best part about our memorial it brings us some sort of peace just to come somewhere like this - it's where he lost his soul - his life," she explained.

New York's 9/11 memorial at Ground Zero is a tribute which honors the 2,977 people killed in the terror attacks of September 11, 2001 at the World Trade Center site and also near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and at the Pentagon.

It also remembers the six people killed in the World Trade Center bombing on February 26, 1993.

The official Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission was set up to ensure bereaved families, survivors and people living in North Kensington help decide the long-term future of the site.

