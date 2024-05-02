Play Brightcove video

A group of protesters at a London hotel have slashed tyres and blocked a bus to stop migrants being taken to the Bibby Stockholm.

The coach was meant to take migrants from the the Best Western Hotel in Peckham to Dorset but police were called when activists formed a human chain around the vehicle.

Protesters also placed bikes under the wheels to stop the bus moving in action described by the Home Office described the action as "intimidatory and aggressive".

A Home Office statement added: "As part of our commitment to significantly reducing the use of hotels, asylum seekers are being moved into alternative accommodation to reduce costs on the taxpayer.

"We have returned 150 hotels to local communities and we work closely with accommodation providers to manage the exit process in a way which limits the impact on local authorities and asylum seeker."

"Accommodation is allocated to asylum seekers on a no-choice basis and asylum seekers can make representations if they believe they are unsuitable to be moved to the Bibby Stockholm. These are considered in full before any decision is made.

"We continue to deliver our plans to significantly reduce the use of asylum hotels, closing 150 by beginning of May, and work closely with accommodation providers to manage the exit process in a way which limits the impact on local authorities and asylum seekers alike."

