Local Elections 2024: Results in the ITV News London region

Here is a full list of results for unitary authorities and district councils in the ITV News London area. The results for Mayor of London are expected on 4 May.

Unitary authorities Areas where authorities deliver all local government services in their area. A third of councillors were up for election in Southend-on-Sea, and Thurrock.

Southend-on-Sea - remains no overall control

New council: Labour 20, Conservatives 18, Liberal Democrats 4, Green Party 2, Independent 7

Labour gained 4 seats, the Green Party gained 1 seat, the Conservatives lost 4 seats and the independents lost 1.

Thurrock - Labour gain from overall control

New council: Labour 27, Conservatives 13, Independent 9

Labour gained a total of 8 seats, the Conservatives lost 10 and independents gained 2.

District councils District councils have control over areas like planning, bin collections and green spaces (the County Council provides the remaining services).

All councillors were up for election in Basildon, Brentwood, Epping Forest, Harlow, North Hertfordshire, Stevenage and Tandridge. And a third of councillors were up for election in Broxbourne, Castle Point, Mole Valley, Reigate and Banstead, Rochford, Runnymede, St Albans, Three Rivers, Watford, Welwyn Hatfield, and Woking.

Basildon - Conservative loss to no overall control

New council: Labour 18, Conservatives 13, independents 11

Labour gained 9 seats, Conservatives down 13 seats, independents up 4

Brentwood - remains no overall control

New council: Conservatives 19, Liberal Democrats 17, Labour 3

Conservatives gained 1 seat, Labour gained 1 seat

Epping Forest - still to declare

Harlow - Conservative hold

New council: Conservative 17, Labour 16

Labour gained 4 seats, Conservatives lost 4 seats.

North Hertfordshire - still to declare

Stevenage - still to declare

Tandridge - still to declare

Broxbourne - Conservative hold

New council: Conservative 27, Labour 3

Castle Point - remains independent

New council: Independents 39

The Conservatives have been entirely wiped out, losing every seat the party was contesting. The independents gained 6 seats, the conservatives lost 8.

Mole Valley - still to declare

Reigate and Banstead - still to declare

Rochford - remains no overall control

New council: Liberal Democrats 11, Conservatives 10, Reform 8, Green Party 1, independents 9

Liberal Democrats gained 2, Reform gained 1, Conservatives lost 2, independent lost 1

Runnymede - still to declare

St Albans - still to declare

Three Rivers - Liberal Democrat hold

New council: LD 21, C 12, Lab 3, Green 3

Liberal Democrats 21, Conservatives 12, Labour 3, Green Party 3

The Green Party gained 1 vote, independent lost 1

Watford - Liberal Democrat hold

New council: Liberal Democrats 30, Labour 6

Liberal Democrats gained 3, Labour lost 3

Welwyn Hatfield - remains no overall control

New council: Labour 20, Liberal Democrat 16, Conservatives 12

Labour gained 8, Liberal Democrats gained 2, Conservatives lost 10

Woking - still to declare

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…