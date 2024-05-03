What power does The London Assembly have and who are its members?

The London Assembly is made up of 25 members who are elected at the same time as the Mayor.

We should know the result of the 2024 election on either the 4 or 5 of May.

Eleven of the members represent the entire capital while 14 are elected by individual constituencies.

The job of the assembly is to hold London mayor to account by scrutinising policies and programmes through committee meetings, investigations and site visits.

The Assembly publicly questions the Mayor of London Mayor ten times a year at Mayor’s Question Time.

The London Assembly was set up in 2000 and has faced a total of seven elections. Below is an interactive map showing how the political make-up of the assembly has changed.

Assembly Members also act as champions for Londoners by investigating issues that are important to London - from improving the economy to how to tackle alcohol misuse by young Londoners.

Assembly investigations are carried out by cross-party committees which cover areas like transport, policing, housing and planning, the economy, health and the environment.

The Assembly can press for changes to national, Mayoral or local policy.

