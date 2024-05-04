Labour's Sadiq Khan wins historic third term as London mayor

Sadiq Khan has won an historic third term as London mayor after beating his closest challenger Conservative Susan Hall in the race for City Hall.

The Labour candidate was confirmed as mayor on Saturday afternoon after all 14 London constituencies declared their results.

The way votes were counted changed this year in a first past the post system. It meant Mr Khan needed to win a simple majority of ballots cast.

Ahead of the result, Labour leader Sir Keir gave his backing to Mr Khan, telling reporters: "He has got two terms of delivery behind him and I am confident that he has got another term of delivery in front of him."

The official declaration of the result will be made at City Hall later on Saturday afternoon.

Results from each of the 14 London constituencies

Barnet and Camden - COMPLETE - Sadiq Khan won 70,984 and Susan Hall won 57,465 votes

Bexley and Bromley - COMPLETE - Susan Hall won 111,216 votes and Sadiq Khan won 48,952 votes

Brent and Harrow - COMPLETE Susan Hall won 66,151 votes and Sadiq Khan 58,743 votes

City and East (Barking and Dagenham, City of London, Newham, Tower Hamlets) - COMPLETE - Sadiq Khan won 108,977 votes and Susan Hall 38,626 votes

Croydon and Sutton - COMPLETE - Susan Hall won 78,790 votes and Sadiq Khan won 59,482 votes

Ealing and Hillingdon - COMPLETE Susan Hall won 75,396 votes and Sadiq Khan won 73,257 votes

Enfield and Haringey - COMPLETE - Sadiq Khan won 82,725 votes and Susan Hall 41,389 votes

Greenwich and Lewisham - COMPLETE - Sadiq Khan won 83,792 votes and Susan Hall 36,822 votes

Havering and Redbridge - COMPLETE - Susan Hall won 82,859 votes Sadiq Khan won 50,780

Lambeth and Southwark - COMPLETE - Sadiq Khan won 106,861 and Susan Hall won 26,347 votes

Merton and Wandsworth - COMPLETE - Sadiq Khan won 84,725 votes and Susan Hall 50,976 votes

North East (Hackney, Islington, Waltham Forest) - COMPLETE - Sadiq Khan won 127,455 votes and Susan Hall 34,099 votes.

South West (Hounslow, Kingston Upon Thames, Richmond Upon Thames) - COMPLETE Sadiq Khan won 77,011 votes and Susan Hall 68,856 votes

West Central (Hammersmith and Fulham, Kensington and Chelsea, Westminster) - COMPLETE - Sadiq Khan won 54,481 votes and Susan Hall 43,405 votes

