London mayoral election: First constituencies start to declare votes

Sadiq Khan won 83,792 votes in Greenwich and Lewisham, the first London borough to declare its mayoral vote on Saturday.

Conservative Susan Hall got 36,822 votes and Zoe Garbett of the Greens third with 11,209.

A total of 14 constituencies are counting up votes for the Mayor of London as well as for 25 members of the London Assembly.

In the second constituency to declare, Merton and Wandsworth, Mr Khan received 84,725 and Susan Hall 50,976.

The final result is expected to be declared later today.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said he was confident Sadiq Khan could win a third term as Labour mayor of London, amid suggestions the contest with Tory challenger Susan Hall could be closer than expected.

Figures revealed a higher turnout than the London-wide average of 40.5% in several outer London boroughs which make up the capital's municipal 'doughnut'.

The turnout in Bexley and Bromley was 48%, and 45% in the South West boroughs of Hounslow, Kingston and Richmond.

The lowest turnout of 31% was in the tradional Labour strongholds of Newham, Tower Hamlets and Barking & Dagenham.

The turnout figures were enough to make Khan's campaign team nervous, although most political commentators expect him to be returned to City Hall for a historic third term.

A new First Past the Post system this year meant voters only chose one candidate - opposed to a first and second candidate in the previous election.

Minsters argued the previous system was 'over-complicated and confusing'.

