Mourners in Hainault gather for a vigil in memory of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin who was fatally attacked on Tuesday

The Hainault community gathered in memory of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin, who was killed in a sword attack on his way to school on Tuesday.

Residents came together at Hainault Tube station, near to where the attack took place, holding hands as songs and saying prayers in the teenager's honour.

Former Metropolitan Police officer Leroy Logan was among the speakers.

He said: "We're all traumatised by this...we need to come together in solidarity."

A family friend who knew Daniel told ITV News: "[Daniel] never stepped a foot wrong ... just a normal 14-year-old kid. He didn't deserve that."

Daniel suffered fatal wounds to his neck and chest when an armed man went on a violent rampage.

Four other people were also injured in the attack.

Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo, a dual Spanish-Brazilian national living in Newham, was charged with murdering the teenager and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

On Saturday Daniel's family said in a statement: “We as a family are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Daniel.

“It is difficult for us at this time to process what has happened to him and that he will never come home. Daniel had left the house for school and then he was gone.

"Our children have lost their loving and precious brother and we have lost the most loved and amazing son.

"We would like to send our best wishes to the other victims of this unthinkable incident.

"We would also like to thank the local community for all of their support during this most difficult time.

"We ask that the media please respect our privacy and refrain from contacting us or our family.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal also paid tribute to the teenager.

His picture was shown on the big screens ahead of their Premier League game against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

Players and fans also paused for a moment of applause in the 14th minute of play.

