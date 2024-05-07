A man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of the murder of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin during a rampage in east London.

Marcus Arduini Monzo allegedly launched a fatal knife attack on the teenage boy, who was walking to school on April 30.

Monzo, 36, also allegedly injured four other people – including two police officers – during five separate incidents over 20 minutes in Hainault, north-east London.

On Tuesday, Monzo appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing before Judge Mark Lucraft KC.

Dressed in a grey tracksuit, Monzo, a dual Spanish-Brazilian national living in Newham, east London, confirmed his name and date of birth as he stood in the dock.

Judge Lucraft set a timetable for the case with a plea hearing on July 23 and a provisional three-week trial at the Old Bailey from February 3 next year.

Monzo was remanded into custody.

Court artist sketch of Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo during his appearance at Westminster Magistrates' Court on May 2. Credit: PA/Elizabeth Cook

Just before 7am last Tuesday, Monzo allegedly crashed a van into a fence in Laing Close, hitting member of the public, Donato Iwule.

He is then believed to have attacked Daniel from behind, with a sword inflicting injuries to his chest while the teenager lay on the ground.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was “sharp force trauma to the head”.

When police officers rushed to help the teenager, Monzo is accused of appearing from a bush and chasing them.

It is alleged he jumped out at PC Yasmin Margaret Mechem-Whitfield, causing “significant injuries”.

Mourners gathering at a vigil in honour of Daniel Anjorin on Sunday. Credit: PA

The defendant then made his way across a number of gardens before entering the home of a couple who were asleep with their four-year-old child, the court heard.

Monzo allegedly attacked the father, Henry De Los Rios Polania, in the bedroom, causing injuries to his neck and arm.

A second officer, Inspector Moloy Elec Campbell, attempted to apprehend the defendant and was also stabbed with the sword, it is alleged.

The defendant was tasered and arrested.

Teddy bear left at the vigil on Sunday. Credit: PA

Monzo was charged with Daniel’s murder, the attempted murder of Mr Iwule and Pc Mechem-Whitfield, and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Mr De Los Rios Polania and Inspector Campbell.

He was also charged with aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article.

On Saturday, Daniel’s devastated parents issued a statement paying tribute to their “loved and amazing son”.

They said: “We as a family are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Daniel.

“It is difficult for us at this time to process what has happened to him and that he will never come home. Daniel had left the house for school and then he was gone.

“Our children have lost their loving and precious brother and we have lost the most loved and amazing son.”

The family sent “best wishes” for the other victims of the “unthinkable incident” and thanked the local community for their support.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…