A man has been charged with the murder of a 66-year-old woman in north London.

The woman died after being stabbed in Burnt Oak Broadway, near the junction of Limesdale Gardens, in Edgware on Thursday.

Paramedics and an air ambulance attended the incident and treated the woman for knife wounds but she died at the scene. Her family have been informed.

Jalal Debella, 22, will appear on Saturday May 11 at Willesden Magistrates’ Court charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon, the Metropolitan Police said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…