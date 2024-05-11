Murder investigation launched after fatal shooting in Lambeth

Detectives are investigating after a fatal shooting in South London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called by medical staff at around 02:30 BST after the victim - a man in his 20s- attended a hospital with a gunshot injury.

The force said he had been dropped off at the hospital in a car.

Investigators believe the man was shot in St Rule Street on the Westbury Estate, St Rule Street, Lambeth.

No arrests have been made and a crime scene remains in place as detectives carry out inquiries.

The victim's family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Appealing for witnesses, Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe, Specialist Crime, said: “The victim was a young man with his whole life ahead of him - a life that has been tragically cut short. My thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“A young man has lost his life and his family desperately want answers. My officers and I are working to bring them the justice they deserve and your information could be a critical part of our investigation."

DI Thorpe added: “I don’t underestimate the shock that an incident like this will cause the local community and I want to thank them for the patience while we continue to carry out our work at the scene. Residents will see both specialist and local officers in and around the location in the coming days. If you have any concerns or information that you think could assist please do speak to them.”

Anyone with any information or footage is asked to call police on 101 and give reference 884/11May. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.