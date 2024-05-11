Play Brightcove video

Words and video report by Will Tullis

A new documentary explores the chaotic scenes at Wembley stadium before the Euro 2021 final between England and Italy, as thousands of ticketless fans forced their way past security.

"The Final: Attack on Wembley" on Netflix features interviews with some of those fans who broke past barricades and stewards to gain access to Wembley without a ticket as England lined up for their first men's team cup final since the 1966 World Cup win against West Germany.

Rob Miller, director of "Attack on Wembley" told ITV News London the story is more complex than viewers might think.

"[In the documentary, we interview] a contributor who did end up breaking into the stadium without a ticket", Rob said

"As a filmmaker, when people do things society deems unacceptable you want to try and understand the motivation behind it", he added.

The film explores various causes and theories behind the disorder including the idea that the Covid lockdown meant that fans had pent-up energy waiting to be unleash - a theory supported by crowd control expert Professor Clifford Stott who told ITV News London:

"Wembley is one of the safest and best run stadiums in Europe, there's no question about that", Professor Stott said.

"But even in the context of an edxtrmeely well-run stadium we always need to be aware that circumstances can develop and disasters can occur", he added.

An independent review into the events by Baroness Casey concluded that around 2000 fans forced entry, some through disabled access points, and there was a "collective failure" of organisations to adequately prepare for a match of that stature.

"We are genuinely lucky that there was not much more serious injury or worse", Baroness Casey's review found and said "the toughest possible action" should be taken against people who think a football match is "somehow an excuse to behave like that".

With the Champions League final to be held at Wembley in June and the Euro 2028 final also set for the stadium, Laide Sadiq, senior producer of "Attack on Wembley" said hopefully there won't be a need for a sequel to their documentary.